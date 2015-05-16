Lessons in Military Leadership for Entrepreneurs

By NI News May 16, 2015 12:57

Lessons in Military Leadership for Entrepreneurs

The military was like a father to me. In many of the same ways that my rich dad taught me about money, the military taught me about leadership. I wrote my new book 8 Lessons in Military Leadership for Entrepreneurs to remind everyone that the great leadership skills taught in the military are transferable to entrepreneurship. But these skills are not just for those who served in the military. If you’re an entrepreneur you must lead.

Link: Lessons in Military Leadership for Entrepreneurs via succeedasyourownboss.com

