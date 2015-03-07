Nigeria: Business Plan Key to Successful Entrepreneurship
Why do many entrepreneurs who have brilliant business ideas never find the capital to transform their ideas into real life businesses? Why do most startup businesses fail to attract the loans and investments they need to grow and succeed?
Source: allafrica.com
jesse_ozurumba@gmail.com
evil incanateView Article
Benedict Amadi
Obasanjo's action clearly tell us Nigerian the kind of person he is. An ingrate to his Country, that gave him …View Article