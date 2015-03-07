Rwanda’s smartphones and smart policy
Rather than wait for companies to invest in 4G networks, the government is taking a leading role in expanding internet coverage and developing a knowledge-based economy.
Source: www.theafricareport.com
Rather than wait for companies to invest in 4G networks, the government is taking a leading role in expanding internet coverage and developing a knowledge-based economy.
Source: www.theafricareport.com
jesse_ozurumba@gmail.com
evil incanateView Article
Benedict Amadi
Obasanjo's action clearly tell us Nigerian the kind of person he is. An ingrate to his Country, that gave him …View Article